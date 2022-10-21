Jacksonville Routt Catholic storms back to knock off Greenfield-Northwestern Coop 34-20

Jacksonville Routt Catholic awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 34-20 win over Greenfield-Northwestern Coop for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.
Greenfield-Northwestern Coop showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.
The Tigers took a 20-12 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Greenfield-Northwestern Coop were both scoreless.
The Rockets put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 22-0 edge in the fourth quarter.
The last time Greenfield-Northwestern Coop and Jacksonville Routt Catholic played in a 43-7 game on October 23, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on October 8, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.