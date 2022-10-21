Jacksonville Routt Catholic storms back to knock off Greenfield-Northwestern Coop 34-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville Routt Catholic awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 34-20 win over Greenfield-Northwestern Coop for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers took a 20-12 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Greenfield-Northwestern Coop were both scoreless.

The Rockets put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 22-0 edge in the fourth quarter.

