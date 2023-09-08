Jacksonville Routt scored early and often in a 33-6 win over Concord Triopia in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt a 14-0 lead over Concord Triopia.

The Rockets fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Jacksonville Routt squared off with Hardin Calhoun in a football game.

