Jacksonville smashes through Springfield Southeast 55-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Jacksonville's 55-6 throttling of Springfield Southeast for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.
The Crimsons drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Spartans after the first quarter.
Jacksonville registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over Springfield Southeast.
Jacksonville took charge to a 48-6 bulge over Springfield Southeast as the fourth quarter began.
