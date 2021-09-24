Jacksonville smashes through Springfield Southeast 55-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Jacksonville's 55-6 throttling of Springfield Southeast for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.

The Crimsons drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Spartans after the first quarter.

Jacksonville registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over Springfield Southeast.

Jacksonville took charge to a 48-6 bulge over Springfield Southeast as the fourth quarter began.

