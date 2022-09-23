 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville tacks win on Springfield 51-14

Jacksonville showed it had the juice to douse Springfield in a points barrage during a 51-14 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Jacksonville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Crimsons opened a mammoth 36-8 gap over the Senators at halftime.

Jacksonville thundered to a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield and Jacksonville played in a 31-20 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 10, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Jacksonville took on Springfield Southeast on September 9 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

