Jerseyville Jersey sets a fast pace to trip Lincoln 32-16

Jerseyville Jersey stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 32-16 win over Lincoln in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on August 27 , Lincoln squared up on Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.
Jerseyville Jersey drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.