Jetstream: Normal University's quick edge makes the difference against Springfield Southeast 43-21

Normal University scored early and often in a 43-21 win over Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

In recent action on September 3, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University took on Jacksonville on September 3 at Normal University High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Pioneers a 22-0 lead over the Spartans.

Normal University registered a 43-0 advantage at intermission over Springfield Southeast.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

