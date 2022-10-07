 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jetstream: Pekin's early advantage leaves Canton in its wake 63-18

Pekin rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The last time Pekin and Canton played in a 34-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Canton squared off with Metamora in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

