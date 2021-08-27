Jetstream: Rochester's quick edge makes the difference against Jacksonville 56-21

Rochester took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Jacksonville 56-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Rockets stormed to a 56-14 bulge over the Crimsons as the fourth quarter began.
Rochester's offense roared to a 35-14 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.
The Rockets opened with a 28-14 advantage over the Crimsons through the first quarter.
