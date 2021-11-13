Jetstream: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's quick edge makes the difference against Breese Central 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 55-14 win over Breese Central in Illinois high school football action on November 13.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire in front of Breese Central 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense stormed to a 48-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

The Cyclones blunted the Cougars' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.

