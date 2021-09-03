Jetstream: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's quick edge makes the difference against Springfield Southeast 59-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Southeast 59-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's upper-hand showed as it carried a 59-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones' offense jumped on top to a 38-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield Southeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
