Playing with a winning hand, Johnston City trumped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-8 in Illinois high school football on November 5.

Johnston City drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond fought to within 14-8.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.