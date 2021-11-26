Joliet Catholic rolls like thunder over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27

Yes, Joliet Catholic looked superb in beating Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, but no autographs please after its 56-27 victory on November 26 in Illinois football.

The Hilltoppers made the first move by forging a 13-6 margin over the Cyclones after the first quarter.

Joliet Catholic's offense stormed to a 35-13 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the intermission.

The Hilltoppers enjoyed an enormous margin over the Cyclones with a 42-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.