 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joliet Catholic rolls like thunder over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27

  • 0

Yes, Joliet Catholic looked superb in beating Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, but no autographs please after its 56-27 victory on November 26 in Illinois football.

Recently on November 13 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Breese Central in a football game . For more, click here.

The Hilltoppers made the first move by forging a 13-6 margin over the Cyclones after the first quarter.

Joliet Catholic's offense stormed to a 35-13 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the intermission.

The Hilltoppers enjoyed an enormous margin over the Cyclones with a 42-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Frigid air to send temperatures plummeting in Northeast

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frigid air to send temperatures plummeting in Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News