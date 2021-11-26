Joliet Catholic rolls like thunder over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27

Yes, Joliet Catholic looked superb in beating Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, but no autographs please after its 56-27 victory on November 26 in Illinois football.
The Hilltoppers made the first move by forging a 13-6 margin over the Cyclones after the first quarter.
Joliet Catholic's offense stormed to a 35-13 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the intermission.
The Hilltoppers enjoyed an enormous margin over the Cyclones with a 42-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
