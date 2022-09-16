Just a bit better: Moweaqua Central A & M slips past Clinton 13-6

Moweaqua Central A & M poked just enough holes in Clinton's defense to garner a taut, 13-6 victory at Clinton High on September 16 in Illinois football action.
The Raiders registered a 6-0 advantage at halftime over the Maroons.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on September 2, Clinton faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Marshall on September 3 at Marshall High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.