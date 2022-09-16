Just a bit better: Moweaqua Central A & M slips past Clinton 13-6

Moweaqua Central A & M poked just enough holes in Clinton's defense to garner a taut, 13-6 victory at Clinton High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The Raiders registered a 6-0 advantage at halftime over the Maroons.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.