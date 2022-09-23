 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Kansas Tri-County Coop can't recover from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's early bolt 42-6

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 42-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Kansas Tri-County Coop after the first quarter.

The Knights' offense roared in front for a 35-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights' advantage was wide enough to weather the Titans' 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 9 , Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Villa Grove in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News