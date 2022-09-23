Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 42-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Kansas Tri-County Coop after the first quarter.
The Knights' offense roared in front for a 35-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights' advantage was wide enough to weather the Titans' 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 9 , Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Villa Grove in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
