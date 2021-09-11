 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kincaid South Fork rides to cruise control win over Galva 38-6

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Kincaid South Fork broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 38-6 explosion on Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

The Ponies broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-6 lead over the Wildcats.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Final Bears injury report Week 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Final Bears injury report Week 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News