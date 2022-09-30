Lincoln dispatches Mattoon 27-7

Lincoln trucked Mattoon on the road to a 27-7 victory on September 30 in Illinois football action.
Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Railsplitters and the Green Wave were both scoreless.
Lincoln darted in front of Mattoon 20-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Railsplitters outscored the Green Wave 7-0 in the final quarter.
Recently on September 16, Lincoln squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
