Lincoln nips Charleston in scare 14-6

Lincoln broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Charleston 14-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Lincoln's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.
Lincoln's leverage showed as it carried an 8-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Railsplitters' offense darted to an 8-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
