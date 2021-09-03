 Skip to main content
Lincoln nips Charleston in scare 14-6

Lincoln broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Charleston 14-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Lincoln's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

Lincoln's leverage showed as it carried an 8-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense darted to an 8-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

