Lincoln left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Springfield Lanphier from start to finish for a 41-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Lincoln opened with a 19-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Lincoln charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions managed an 8-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

