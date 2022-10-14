Lincoln pours it on Taylorville 52-19

Lincoln raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-19 win over Taylorville on October 14 in Illinois football.
Last season, Lincoln and Taylorville faced off on October 15, 2021 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon and Taylorville took on Charleston on September 30 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.