Linton-Stockton eventually beat Decatur St. Teresa 35-20 in an Indiana high school football matchup.
Linton-Stockton took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.
The Miners' offense darted in front for a 13-12 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Linton-Stockton jumped to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.