Linton-Stockton eventually beat Decatur St. Teresa 35-20 in an Indiana high school football matchup.

Linton-Stockton took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.

The Miners' offense darted in front for a 13-12 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Linton-Stockton jumped to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

