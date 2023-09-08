Litchfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-21 win against Virden North Mac for an Illinois high school football victory at Litchfield High on Sept. 8.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Purple Panthers' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Litchfield charged to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Virden North Mac squared off with Hillsboro in a football game.

