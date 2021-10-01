Macon Meridian delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Shelbyville 35-28

Macon Meridian wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 35-28 victory over Shelbyville on October 1 in Illinois football action.
Shelbyville authored a promising start, taking advantage of Macon Meridian 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Rams 7-0 in the final period.
Lede AI Sports Desk
