Macon Meridian knocks off El Paso-Gridley 16-7

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Macon Meridian to the front, and it stayed there to fend off El Paso-Gridley 16-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Macon Meridian avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Macon Meridian darted in front of El Paso-Gridley 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

