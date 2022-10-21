Mahomet-Seymour barely gives Bloomington a chance in blowout victory 47-20

Mahomet-Seymour controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-20 victory over Bloomington for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 19-7 lead over Bloomington.

The Bulldogs registered a 39-7 advantage at intermission over the Purple Raiders.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Purple Raiders' spirited final-quarter performance.