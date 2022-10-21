Mahomet-Seymour barely gives Bloomington a chance in blowout victory 47-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-20 victory over Bloomington for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 19-7 lead over Bloomington.

The Bulldogs registered a 39-7 advantage at intermission over the Purple Raiders.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Purple Raiders' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington squared off with October 22, 2021 at Mahomet-Seymour High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on October 7, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Taylorville in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

