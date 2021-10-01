Mahomet-Seymour blanks Quincy Notre Dame 41-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Mahomet-Seymour shutout Quincy Notre Dame 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

The Bulldogs took control in the third quarter with a 27-0 advantage over the Raiders.

