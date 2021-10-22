Mahomet-Seymour cancels check from Bloomington 21-7

Mahomet-Seymour handed Bloomington a tough 21-7 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Bulldogs moved in front of the Purple Raiders 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.
The Bulldogs' edge showed as they carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
No points meant no hope for Bloomington as it could not cut into its deficit in the final quarter.
