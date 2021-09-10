Mahomet-Seymour casts spell on Mt. Zion 35-27

Mahomet-Seymour knocked off Mt. Zion 35-27 in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

The Braves turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs put the game on ice.

The Bulldogs' edge showed as they carried a 35-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour's offense darted to a 21-13 lead over Mt. Zion at the intermission.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

