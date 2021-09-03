Mahomet-Seymour controls the action and Effingham in affair 37-7

Mahomet-Seymour offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Effingham with an all-around effort during this 37-7 victory at Effingham High on September 3 in Illinois football action.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Flaming Hearts with a 16-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour's offense moved to a 10-0 lead over Effingham at halftime.
Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 7-0 advantage over Effingham through the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
