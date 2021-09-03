Mahomet-Seymour controls the action and Effingham in affair 37-7

Mahomet-Seymour offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Effingham with an all-around effort during this 37-7 victory at Effingham High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Flaming Hearts with a 16-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour's offense moved to a 10-0 lead over Effingham at halftime.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 7-0 advantage over Effingham through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.