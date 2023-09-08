Mahomet-Seymour recorded a big victory over Quincy Notre Dame 42-14 for an Illinois high school football victory at Quincy Notre Dame High on Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Mahomet-Seymour thundered to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Morton in a football game.

