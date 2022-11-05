Mahomet-Seymour earns solid win over Metamora 44-28

Mahomet-Seymour had its hands full but finally brushed off Metamora 44-28 on November 5 in Illinois football.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 14-6 advantage over Metamora through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Redbirds climbed back to within 29-28.

Mahomet-Seymour moved to a 41-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the final quarter.