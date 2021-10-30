Mahomet-Seymour engulfs Jacksonville in flames 50-8

Mahomet-Seymour's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Jacksonville 50-8 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 16-0 lead over the Crimsons.

Mahomet-Seymour's offense roared to a 29-0 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.

The Bulldogs' reign showed as they carried a 43-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

