Mahomet-Seymour manhandles Quincy Notre Dame 35-10

Mahomet-Seymour dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-10 win over Quincy Notre Dame during this Illinois football game.
Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 7-3 advantage over Quincy Notre Dame through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 28-10 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame played in a 41-0 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.
