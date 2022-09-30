Mahomet-Seymour manhandles Quincy Notre Dame 35-10

Mahomet-Seymour dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-10 win over Quincy Notre Dame during this Illinois football game.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 7-3 advantage over Quincy Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-10 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.