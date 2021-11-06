 Skip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour pours it on Troy Triad 49-14

Mahomet-Seymour painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Troy Triad's defense for a 49-14 win on November 6 in Illinois football.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 14-0 advantage over Troy Triad through the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour kept a 21-7 halftime margin at Troy Triad's expense.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

