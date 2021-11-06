Mahomet-Seymour pours it on Troy Triad 49-14

Mahomet-Seymour painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Troy Triad's defense for a 49-14 win on November 6 in Illinois football.
Recently on October 22 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Bloomington in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 14-0 advantage over Troy Triad through the first quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour kept a 21-7 halftime margin at Troy Triad's expense.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.