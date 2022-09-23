Mahomet-Seymour rains down on Charleston 55-14

Mahomet-Seymour's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Charleston 55-14 at Mahomet-Seymour High on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 34-0 lead over Charleston.

The Bulldogs' offense thundered in front for a 48-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Trojans each scored in the final quarter.