Mahomet-Seymour rains down on Charleston 55-14

Mahomet-Seymour's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Charleston 55-14 at Mahomet-Seymour High on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 34-0 lead over Charleston.

The Bulldogs' offense thundered in front for a 48-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Trojans each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on September 9 , Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Mt Zion in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

