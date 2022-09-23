Mahomet-Seymour rains down on Charleston 55-14

Mahomet-Seymour's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Charleston 55-14 at Mahomet-Seymour High on September 23 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 34-0 lead over Charleston.
The Bulldogs' offense thundered in front for a 48-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs and the Trojans each scored in the final quarter.
Recently on September 9 , Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Mt Zion in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.