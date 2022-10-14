Mahomet-Seymour rains down on Mattoon 47-14

Mahomet-Seymour played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Mattoon during a 47-14 beating in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 30, Mattoon faced off against Lincoln and Mahomet-Seymour took on Quincy Notre Dame on September 30 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
