Mahomet-Seymour broke to an early lead and topped Charleston 49-21 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Mahomet-Seymour charged in front of Charleston 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-21 edge.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Highland in a football game.

