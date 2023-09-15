Mahomet-Seymour broke to an early lead and topped Charleston 49-21 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.
Mahomet-Seymour charged in front of Charleston 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.
The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-21 edge.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.
Recently on Sept. 1, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Highland in a football game.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
