Maroa-Forsyth clips Williamsville in tight tilt 24-20

A sigh of relief filled the air in Maroa-Forsyth's locker room after a trying 24-20 test with Williamsville for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 7-6 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.

The Bullets came from behind to grab the advantage 13-10 at intermission over the Trojans.

Williamsville enjoyed a 20-10 lead over Maroa-Forsyth to start the final quarter.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Trojans' defeat of the Bullets.