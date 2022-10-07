Maroa-Forsyth clips Williamsville in tight tilt 24-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Maroa-Forsyth's locker room after a trying 24-20 test with Williamsville for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 7-6 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.

The Bullets came from behind to grab the advantage 13-10 at intermission over the Trojans.

Williamsville enjoyed a 20-10 lead over Maroa-Forsyth to start the final quarter.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Trojans' defeat of the Bullets.

Last season, Williamsville and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on September 24, 2021 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Maroa-Forsyth took on Pittsfield on September 23 at Pittsfield High School. Click here for a recap

