Maroa-Forsyth collects victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-7

Maroa-Forsyth pushed past Taylor Ridge Rockridge for a 21-7 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Maroa-Forsyth and Taylor Ridge Rockridge fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Maroa-Forsyth moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

