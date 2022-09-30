Maroa-Forsyth defeats Stanford Olympia in lopsided affair 42-20

Maroa-Forsyth left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Stanford Olympia 42-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans opened a close 14-12 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth thundered to a 28-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Spartans 14-8 in the fourth quarter.