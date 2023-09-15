Maroa-Forsyth controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-6 win against Riverton in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled in front of Riverton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 54-6 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Maroa-Forsyth steamrolled to a 61-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Auburn in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.