Maroa-Forsyth dominates Chicago North Lawndale 69-8

Maroa-Forsyth scored early and often to roll over Chicago North Lawndale 69-8 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

Maroa-Forsyth stormed in front of Chicago North Lawndale 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 53-0 advantage at halftime over the Phoenix.

Chicago North Lawndale responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 60-8.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-0 final quarter, too.