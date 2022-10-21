Maroa-Forsyth grinds out close victory over Athens 38-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Maroa-Forsyth's locker room after a trying 38-36 test with Athens during this Illinois football game.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Trojans opened a small 28-14 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Athens made it 38-28.
The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
The last time Athens and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 28-21 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Athens faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Maroa-Forsyth took on Williamsville on October 7 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.