Maroa-Forsyth grinds out close victory over Athens 38-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Maroa-Forsyth's locker room after a trying 38-36 test with Athens during this Illinois football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Trojans opened a small 28-14 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Athens made it 38-28.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Athens and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 28-21 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Athens faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Maroa-Forsyth took on Williamsville on October 7 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.

