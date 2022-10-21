Maroa-Forsyth grinds out close victory over Athens 38-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Maroa-Forsyth's locker room after a trying 38-36 test with Athens during this Illinois football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Trojans opened a small 28-14 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Athens made it 38-28.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.