Maroa-Forsyth makes Farmington walk the plank 42-12

Maroa-Forsyth handled Farmington 42-12 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 13-6 lead over Farmington.

The Trojans registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Farmers.

Maroa-Forsyth struck to a 42-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.