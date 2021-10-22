Maroa-Forsyth mauls Riverton in strong showing 70-42

Maroa-Forsyth earned a convincing 70-42 win over Riverton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Riverton faced off against New Berlin and Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on October 8 at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.
The Trojans opened with a 21-6 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth registered a 49-14 advantage at halftime over Riverton.
Maroa-Forsyth thundered in front of Riverton 70-42 to begin the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
