Maroa-Forsyth mauls Riverton in strong showing 70-42

Maroa-Forsyth earned a convincing 70-42 win over Riverton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The Trojans opened with a 21-6 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth registered a 49-14 advantage at halftime over Riverton.

Maroa-Forsyth thundered in front of Riverton 70-42 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

