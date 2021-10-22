 Skip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth mauls Riverton in strong showing 70-42

Maroa-Forsyth earned a convincing 70-42 win over Riverton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Riverton faced off against New Berlin and Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on October 8 at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. Click here for a recap

The Trojans opened with a 21-6 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth registered a 49-14 advantage at halftime over Riverton.

Maroa-Forsyth thundered in front of Riverton 70-42 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

