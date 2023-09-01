Maroa-Forsyth handled Auburn 49-6 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Maroa-Forsyth darted in front of Auburn 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth opened a massive 42-0 gap over Auburn at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth thundered to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

