Maroa-Forsyth handled Auburn 49-6 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.
Maroa-Forsyth darted in front of Auburn 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth opened a massive 42-0 gap over Auburn at the intermission.
Maroa-Forsyth thundered to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
