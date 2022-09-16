Maroa-Forsyth scores early, pulls away from Riverton 77-7

There was no tuning necessary, Maroa-Forsyth opened in perfect harmony while drumming Riverton with a strong start in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth charged in front of Riverton 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 56-7 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped to a 69-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Hawks 8-0 in the last stanza.