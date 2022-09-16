 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth scores early, pulls away from Riverton 77-7

There was no tuning necessary, Maroa-Forsyth opened in perfect harmony while drumming Riverton with a strong start in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth charged in front of Riverton 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 56-7 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped to a 69-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Hawks 8-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton faced off on October 22, 2021 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

