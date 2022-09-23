Maroa-Forsyth smashes through Pittsfield 42-12

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Maroa-Forsyth did exactly that with a 42-12 win against Pittsfield during this Illinois football game.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 14-6 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a lopsided 35-6 gap over the Saukees at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Saukees 7-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Pittsfield squared off with September 17, 2021 at Pittsfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

