Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Maroa-Forsyth did exactly that with a 42-12 win against Pittsfield during this Illinois football game.
Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 14-6 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a lopsided 35-6 gap over the Saukees at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Saukees 7-6 in the last stanza.
