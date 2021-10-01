Maroa-Forsyth soars over Pleasant Plains 61-7

Maroa-Forsyth's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-7 win over Pleasant Plains in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
The Trojans drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Cardinals after the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 51-7 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.
Maroa-Forsyth enjoyed a massive margin over Pleasant Plains with a 54-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
