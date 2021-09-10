 Skip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth staggers New Berlin with punishing performance 64-7

Maroa-Forsyth earned a convincing 64-7 win over New Berlin during this Illinois football game.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Trojans' offense thundered to a 58-7 lead over the Pretzels at halftime.

The Trojans opened with a 44-7 advantage over the Pretzels through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Auburn and New Berlin took on Athens on August 27 at New Berlin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

