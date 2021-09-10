Maroa-Forsyth staggers New Berlin with punishing performance 64-7

Maroa-Forsyth earned a convincing 64-7 win over New Berlin during this Illinois football game.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Trojans' offense thundered to a 58-7 lead over the Pretzels at halftime.

The Trojans opened with a 44-7 advantage over the Pretzels through the first quarter.

