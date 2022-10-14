 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth thumps New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in punishing decision 51-13

Maroa-Forsyth scored early and often to roll over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 51-13 in Illinois high school football action on October 14.

Tough to find an edge early, Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Pretzels.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 51-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 30, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Stanford Olympia and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Williamsville on September 30 at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

