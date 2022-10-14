Maroa-Forsyth thumps New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in punishing decision 51-13

Maroa-Forsyth scored early and often to roll over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 51-13 in Illinois high school football action on October 14.

Tough to find an edge early, Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Pretzels.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 51-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.